Brokerages Expect Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Announce ($0.02) EPS

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Republic First Bancorp an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:FRBK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.36. 291,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 million, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 95,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 382,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 82,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

