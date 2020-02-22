Brokerages Expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. National Beverage posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Beverage.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,560,000 after acquiring an additional 644,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $16,041,000. Yost Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,052,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 237,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 132,344 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 41.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 262,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,750. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.