Brokerages Expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MIME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,182,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,250 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $32,614,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 73,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 557,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,699. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.82, a P/E/G ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

