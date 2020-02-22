Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report $262.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.90 million. Duluth reported sales of $250.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $618.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.80 million to $619.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $667.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. 254,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Duluth has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $26.87.

In other Duluth news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $48,679.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,766,690.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,136,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,285,682.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Duluth by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duluth by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Duluth by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

