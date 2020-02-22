Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

ADI traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.54. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

