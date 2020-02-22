Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Dougherty & Co

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

BCOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of BCOV opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $331.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brightcove by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

