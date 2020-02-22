Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given New $12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Brightcove from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 176,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,366. The company has a market capitalization of $356.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 317,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,272,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,836,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 83,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

