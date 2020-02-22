Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.62.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.93. 196,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,006. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

