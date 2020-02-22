Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Braveheart Resources Inc (CVE:BHT) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 90,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals in primarily in British Colombia, Canada. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Big Strike project, including the Alpine mine property covering an area of 10,141 hectares of land package located in the West Kootenay mining district of British Columbia.

