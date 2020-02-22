BonusCloud Trading Down 5.6% This Week (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $53.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00480906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.11 or 0.06566903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00069076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

BonusCloud is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,964,452,465 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

