Bmo Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Trading Down 0.4%

Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143.90 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 144.10 ($1.90), 585,751 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.70 ($1.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 677.84. The company has a market cap of $874.65 million and a PE ratio of 16.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bmo Global Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Bannerman purchased 3,500 shares of Bmo Global Smaller Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,629.83).

