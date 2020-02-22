bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Lowered to at Oppenheimer

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($6.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLUE. Svb Leerink upgraded bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush upgraded bluebird bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.05.

BLUE traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.23. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

