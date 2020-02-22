bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of bluebird bio worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after acquiring an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,501. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Swann upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on bluebird bio from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

Shares of BLUE opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

