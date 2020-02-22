Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Blue Bird stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. 96,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,717. The company has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3,384.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

