BLAST (BLAST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, BLAST has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $216,737.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003348 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,304,409 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

