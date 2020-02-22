Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $40.27 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXMT. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $98,685 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

