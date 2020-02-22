Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.53), 129,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 100,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.23.

Blackrock North American Income Company Profile (LON:BRNA)

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

