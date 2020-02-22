Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Black Hills by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Black Hills by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Black Hills by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.19. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on BKH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

