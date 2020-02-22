BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Down 16.9%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price traded down 16.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $34.20, 2,768,490 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 318% from the average session volume of 661,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

