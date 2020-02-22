BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a positive rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. 910,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,804. The company has a market cap of $741.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

