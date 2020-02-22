BidaskClub Upgrades News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NWSA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 1,656,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. News has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,705 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of News by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,782,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,134 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

