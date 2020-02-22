BidaskClub Lowers Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Nlight alerts:

LASR stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 718,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,039. The company has a market capitalization of $748.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $105,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,405 shares of company stock worth $419,298. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.