BidaskClub Downgrades LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOGM. Northland Securities downgraded LogMeIn from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded LogMeIn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded LogMeIn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LOGM stock remained flat at $$85.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 638,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -294.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 997,651 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in LogMeIn by 1,067.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,999,000 after acquiring an additional 789,164 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in LogMeIn by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 750,229 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 1,188.8% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 340,480 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.