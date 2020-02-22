Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BYND has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bernstein Bank cut Beyond Meat to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,570,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,052,881. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,640,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,230.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $258,501,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $25,703,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $22,338,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Beyond Meat by 513.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.