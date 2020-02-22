Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€16.50” Price Target for Takkt (ETR:TTK)

Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTK. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takkt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.62 ($18.16).

Get Takkt alerts:

Takkt stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €12.72 ($14.79). 185,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of €12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.88. Takkt has a 12 month low of €10.52 ($12.23) and a 12 month high of €15.98 ($18.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.