Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) a €19.75 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €19.75 ($22.97) price target on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €19.80 ($23.02) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Rhoen Klinikum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.11 ($23.38).

Get Rhoen Klinikum alerts:

Shares of RHK opened at €16.98 ($19.74) on Friday. Rhoen Klinikum has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a twelve month high of €27.40 ($31.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 28.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rhoen Klinikum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhoen Klinikum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.