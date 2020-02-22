Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Up 8.3%

Bell Copper Corp (CVE:BCU)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 5,510 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Bell Copper Company Profile (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral property interests in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Kabba porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of 13,000 acres located in northwestern Arizona. The company was formerly known as Bell Resources Corporation and changed its name to Bell Copper Corporation in April 2008.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.