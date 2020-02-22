Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,070 at HSBC

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target boosted by HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDEV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.58) target price (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.77).

LON:BDEV traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 863.20 ($11.35). 3,010,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 804.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 694.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total transaction of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

