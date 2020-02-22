Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Barnes Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.12-3.32 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

B stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 263,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on B. Citigroup raised their target price on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti raised their target price on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

