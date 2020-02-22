Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,868,000 after acquiring an additional 95,119 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

