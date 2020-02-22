Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 80,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 42.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 42.8% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 40,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. 46,667,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,488,156. The company has a market cap of $299.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

