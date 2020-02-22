BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. BancFirst also reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,029. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,670,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

