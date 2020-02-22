Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Trading Down 6.7%

Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02, approximately 476 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

About Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

