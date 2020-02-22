AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Raised to $5.40 at B. Riley

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $4.70 to $5.40 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of AXT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $163.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. AXT’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

