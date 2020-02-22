Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.78.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.99. 466,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,772. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 343.96, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,761,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $7,099,504 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,544,000 after acquiring an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 248,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 789,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 189,191 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

