AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AxoGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.
Shares of AXGN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 255,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,492. The firm has a market cap of $583.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.33. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 8.20.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
