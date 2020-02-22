AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AxoGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 255,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,492. The firm has a market cap of $583.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.33. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 9,583.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

