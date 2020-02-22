AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.86 ($32.40).

EPA CS opened at €24.13 ($28.06) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.82. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

