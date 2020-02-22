Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Trading Up 4.5%

Avivagen Inc (CVE:VIV)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70, approximately 57,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 76,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96.

About Avivagen (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.