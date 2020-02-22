AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Trading Down 7.2%

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) shares dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.25, approximately 553,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 470,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

RCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $817.94 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth $49,936,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.