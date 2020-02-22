Ava Risk Group (ASX:AVA) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Ava Risk Group Ltd (ASX:AVA) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 141,792 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 million and a PE ratio of -5.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.14.

Ava Risk Group Company Profile (ASX:AVA)

Ava Risk Group Limited provides risk management services and technologies worldwide. The company operates through Perimeter Security, Access Control Solutions, and International Valuable Logistics segments. It manufactures and sells fiber optic intrusion detection and location systems that are used to detect and locate perimeter intrusion; for data network tapping and tampering, and oil and gas pipeline third party interference detection; and for other applications, including health, safety, and traffic monitoring.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Ava Risk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ava Risk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.