AudioCoin (ADC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $205,360.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00050889 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00066970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,727.20 or 1.00325195 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000896 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00071450 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000409 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine . AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu

AudioCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

