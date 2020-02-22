AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,700 at Kepler Capital Markets

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective decreased by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,890.71 ($103.80).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,690 ($101.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 billion and a PE ratio of 48.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,629.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,361.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. This represents a yield of 1.92%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

