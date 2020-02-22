Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assura PLC (LON:AGR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 75.80 ($1.00).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Shares of LON AGR traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 81.20 ($1.07). The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 56.20 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 82 ($1.08).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

