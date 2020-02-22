ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) Shares Up 4.2%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24, 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.