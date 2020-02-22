Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AT1. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.97 ($10.43).

ETR:AT1 opened at €8.78 ($10.21) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of €8.78 ($10.21). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

