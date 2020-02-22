Argentum (ARG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

