Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.92.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 1,634,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 164.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 106.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2,681.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

