Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Ares Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,906,000 after buying an additional 332,480 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after buying an additional 107,077 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,594,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after buying an additional 144,407 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,228,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,015. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

