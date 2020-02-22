Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APTO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.65.
APTO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 939,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,806. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.94. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.25.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.