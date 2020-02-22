Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APTO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

APTO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 939,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,806. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.94. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 127,836 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $5,725,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $5,508,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $3,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.