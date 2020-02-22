Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $297.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $304.00 to $297.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.83.

Apple stock opened at $313.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.36 and its 200 day moving average is $258.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,004,737,000 after acquiring an additional 153,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

